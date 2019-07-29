SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Adds More Sexiness to Himself as He Grows His Hair Out
It seems actor Woo Do Hwan found the perfect way to boost his sexiness: growing his hair out.

On July 28, Woo Do Hwan's management agency KEYEAST released recent pictures of the actor.Woo Do HwanThe pictures showed Woo Do Hwan participating in a photo shoot for one fashion magazine this month.

While Woo Do Hwan has been out of the public eye after his drama 'Tempted' last year, it looked like he wanted to give himself a makeover.

In the pictures, Woo Do Hwan had medium to long hair with a mullet.Woo Do HwanWoo Do Hwan looked surprisingly great with his new hairstyle that it almost makes you just blurt out without knowing, "Wow, he definitely made the right choice. He looks incredible."

The new style especially heightened his already-overflowing sexiness and good looks.

Take a look at these recent pictures of sexier Woo Do Hwan below!Woo Do HwanWoo Do HwanWoo Do HwanWoo Do Hwan(Credit= KEYEAST)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
