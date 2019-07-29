SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Snaps a Cute Photo with His Sister After EXO's Concert
A new photo of K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL and his older sister Park Yoo-ra was unveiled online.

On July 28, Park Yoo-ra updated her Instagram with a cute selfie.

The photo was of Park Yoo-ra and CHANYEOL posing beside one another.

It was taken at backstage on the last day of EXO's concert 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration'.CHANYEOL and Park Yoo-raBoth Park Yoo-ra and CHANYEOL are smiling, but CHANYEOL's eyes appear to look slightly red.

It is said that CHANYEOL cried during the concert's ending speech on this day and it looks like the redness still had not gone away for a while even after the concert.

In the caption, Park Yoo-ra wrote, "Well done, my baby ♥".

Her words seemed to tell how much she loves and adores CHANYEOL.CHANYEOL and Park Yoo-raUnlike some siblings, Park Yoo-ra and CHANYEOL are known to be very close with each other.

They frequently hang out together, and were seen holding hands at Park Yoo-ra's wedding last year as well.CHANYEOL and Park Yoo-raCHANYEOL and Park Yoo-ra(Credit= 'yooranna' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
