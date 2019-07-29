SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Zo In Sung In Talks to Lead a New Drama Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Zo In Sung In Talks to Lead a New Drama Together

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.29 17:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Zo In Sung In Talks to Lead a New Drama Together
Actor Nam Joo Hyuk may be joining actor Zo In Sung in a new drama project.

On July 29, Xportsnews reported that Nam Joo Hyuk was being considered for screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung's new drama.

The new drama is also the project which Zo In Sung and actor Bae Seong Woo were previously revealed to be in talks for.
Nam Joo Hyuk, Zo In Sung, Bae Seong WooIn response to the report, a source from the production company of the drama stated, "It is true that we offered Nam Joo Hyuk a role in Noh's new drama."

The source explained, "Nam Joo Hyuk is very happy about the offer, but because the synopsis and script are not complete yet, he is positively observing how things would turn out. Nothing has been confirmed for now."
Nam Joo Hyuk, Zo In SungNam Joo Hyuk, Zo In Sung, and Bae Seong Woo co-starred in the 2018 film 'THE GREAT BATTLE' together, and they showed off their close friendship even after the movie.

Screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung is the mastermind behind various hit K-dramas including 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' (2013), 'It's Okay, That's Love' (2014), 'Dear My Friends' (2016), and more.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992