[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Zo In Sung In Talks to Lead a New Drama Together

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk may be joining actor Zo In Sung in a new drama project.On July 29, Xportsnews reported that Nam Joo Hyuk was being considered for screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung's new drama.The new drama is also the project which Zo In Sung and actor Bae Seong Woo were previously revealed to be in talks for.In response to the report, a source from the production company of the drama stated, "It is true that we offered Nam Joo Hyuk a role in Noh's new drama."The source explained, "Nam Joo Hyuk is very happy about the offer, but because the synopsis and script are not complete yet, he is positively observing how things would turn out. Nothing has been confirmed for now."Nam Joo Hyuk, Zo In Sung, and Bae Seong Woo co-starred in the 2018 film 'THE GREAT BATTLE' together, and they showed off their close friendship even after the movie.Screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung is the mastermind behind various hit K-dramas including 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' (2013), 'It's Okay, That's Love' (2014), 'Dear My Friends' (2016), and more.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)