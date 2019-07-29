SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sulli Proves that She Would Be Good-looking Whether She Is a Woman or Man
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Sulli Proves that She Would Be Good-looking Whether She Is a Woman or Man

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.29 16:23 수정 2019.07.29 16:40 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sulli Proves that She Would Be Good-looking Whether She Is a Woman or Man
K-pop girl group f(x)'s former member Sulli proved that she would have made so many people fall in love with her great looks even if she was born a man.

On July 27, Sulli grabbed the attention of Instagram users with her eye-catching post.

The post was of several photoshopped pictures of Sulli where she had turned into a man.SulliSulliSulliIn the pictures, she has a little more defined facial features and shorter hair.

Even with this drastic change, the level of her attractiveness was not affected at all.

It seemed Sulli has an ability to make anyone fall in love with her whether she is a woman or man, because she looked stunning either way.

Along with these pictures, Sulli playfully wrote, "Whose son is this?"SulliSulliUnder this post, her followers commented, "I totally would've fancied you if you really were a man!", "Is it just me or does she kind of remind me of Lai Kuanlin?", "Whoa! So handsome.", and so on.

(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992