[SBS Star] Sulli Proves that She Would Be Good-looking Whether She Is a Woman or Man

K-pop girl group f(x)'s former member Sulli proved that she would have made so many people fall in love with her great looks even if she was born a man.On July 27, Sulli grabbed the attention of Instagram users with her eye-catching post.The post was of several photoshopped pictures of Sulli where she had turned into a man.In the pictures, she has a little more defined facial features and shorter hair.Even with this drastic change, the level of her attractiveness was not affected at all.It seemed Sulli has an ability to make anyone fall in love with her whether she is a woman or man, because she looked stunning either way.Along with these pictures, Sulli playfully wrote, "Whose son is this?"Under this post, her followers commented, "I totally would've fancied you if you really were a man!", "Is it just me or does she kind of remind me of Lai Kuanlin?", "Whoa! So handsome.", and so on.(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)