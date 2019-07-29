[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Talks About His Biggest Fanboy: NU'EST MINHYUN

K-pop boy group JYJ's member Kim Jae Joong talked about his past encounter with another boy group NU'EST's member MINHYUN, who is known to be his biggest fanboy of all time.Recently, Kim Jae Joong opened a Q&A session on his personal Instagram account and answered to various questions to interact with his fans on a better level.Among them, there was a question from a fan, "Oppa, how is NU'EST MINHYUN?", referring to their past encounter during 'Edaily Culture Awards' which took place in November last year.To this, Kim Jae Joong replied, "(He) feels like a person out of this world," complimenting MINHYUN's breathtaking beauty.Ever since his early debut days, MINHYUN declared that he is the biggest fan of Kim Jae Joong.Whenever he had a chance to cover other artists' songs, MINHYUN chose to sing Kim Jae Joong's songs multiple times―showing his respect and full support for the sunbae artist.Upon seeing Kim Jae Joong's short but heartwarming answer, fans commented, "Please do a collaboration!", "Kim Jae Joong and MINHYUN's voices are both angelic. Can't wait to see more interaction of the two.", and more.(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment, 'jj_1986_jj' 'optimushwang' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)