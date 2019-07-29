SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Spoils a Fan Event at EXO's Concert?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Spoils a Fan Event at EXO's Concert?

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho unintentionally spoiled a fan event at boy group EXO's concert.

On July 26, the fourth day of EXO's concert 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration' took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.

On this day, U-KNOW Yunho, boy group NCT's members TAEYONG, JOHNNY, MARK, JAEHYUN, and DOYOUNG came to watch the concert to show their support to EXO.U-KNOW YunhoAt one point during the concert, EXO members mentioned U-KNOW Yunho being at the venue, so the camera turned to U-KNOW Yunho in the audience.

The camera showed U-KNOW Yunho getting up and saying hi to all EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom) around.

Then, U-KNOW Yunho did something that made EXO-L shake their heads side-to-side and shout, "No! Don't do that!"

U-KNOW Yunho had held a banner up high so that everyone could read the writing on it.U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW YunhoThe banner was no ordinary banner; it was a banner given at the entrance to all audience which specifically says at the back, "Hold this up when EXO is performing the very last song. Make sure EXO members do not see it until then."

It was an event held by fans, and every concert and each show have their own special message that is written for the stars.

The banners are usually filled with very touching words and on this particular one, it said, "Even if many seasons go by, we will always be standing right here for you."
 
Instead of being annoyed at U-KNOW Yunho though, fans just laughed about it after it all happened.

They shared their thoughts online later, "I'm finding the way U-KNOW Yunho spoiled our fan event today hilarious, because he had no idea that he was spoiling anything and looked so satisfied!", "Honestly can't stop laughing about it. Everyone around me was like, 'Hey, no need to be overly passionate with this sort of thing either!'", and so on.

(Credit= 'pingB56' 'BH_arry' 'SMTOWNGLOBAL' Twitter, Online Community)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
