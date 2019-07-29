SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Actor Ryu Jin's Son Wows the Public with His Resemblance to BTS V & JIN
Chan Ho, BTSKorean actor Ryu Jin's 9-year-old son Chan Ho is gaining a phenomenal attention from the public with his resemblance to V and JIN of K-pop boy group BTS.

Chan Ho has been receiving attention ever since he was a little baby with his appearance on MBC's reality show 'Dad! Where Are We Going?' with his dad and his older brother, Chan Hyung.
Chan HoBack then, Chan Ho captured the viewers' hearts with his cuteness and adorable personality.
Chan HoRecently, people noticed that Chan Ho has been growing up very well, slowly taking over his actor father's handsomeness.
Chan Ho, BTSChan Ho, BTSApart from Chan Ho's resemblance to his dad, many people felt a great resemblance to BTS' two major "visual" members―V and JIN.
Chan Ho, BTSChan Ho, BTSThey commented, "Chan Ho certainly resembles Taehyung and Seokjin (V and JIN's real names)!", "His eyes remind me of V, while his nose and lips remind me of JIN.", "Chan Ho has the 'look' that Big Hit Entertainment prefers. Sign a contract already!", and more.

(Credit= 'hsyj1005' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
