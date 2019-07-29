[SBS Star] Actor Ryu Jin's Son Wows the Public with His Resemblance to BTS V & JIN

Korean actor Ryu Jin's 9-year-old son Chan Ho is gaining a phenomenal attention from the public with his resemblance to V and JIN of K-pop boy group BTS.Chan Ho has been receiving attention ever since he was a little baby with his appearance on MBC's reality show 'Dad! Where Are We Going?' with his dad and his older brother, Chan Hyung.Back then, Chan Ho captured the viewers' hearts with his cuteness and adorable personality.Recently, people noticed that Chan Ho has been growing up very well, slowly taking over his actor father's handsomeness.Apart from Chan Ho's resemblance to his dad, many people felt a great resemblance to BTS' two major "visual" members―V and JIN.They commented, "Chan Ho certainly resembles Taehyung and Seokjin (V and JIN's real names)!", "His eyes remind me of V, while his nose and lips remind me of JIN.", "Chan Ho has the 'look' that Big Hit Entertainment prefers. Sign a contract already!", and more.(Credit= 'hsyj1005' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)