[SBS Star] New Photos of SHINee MINHO with His Fellow Marines Bring Joy to Fans

New photos of K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO in his military department are being shared online.Recently, group photos of MINHO and his fellow marines were being shared on various online communities.Enlisted back in April, the last time fans got an update was with MINHO playing soccer at the marine's soccer match which took place in June.In the newly-shared photos, MINHO was seen in a matching set of red uniform, brightly smiling in front of the camera with his unit's fellow marines.The photo was reportedly being shared by MINHO's fellow marines who was about to complete his duty and to discharge from the service soon.Upon seeing the new photos, fans commented, "Looking amazing as always!", "He seems to enjoy his life in the Marine Corps.", "These photos literally made my day.", and many more.Meanwhile, MINHO is expected to complete his military service on November 15, 2020.(Credit= 'dreaming1209' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)