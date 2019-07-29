SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] New Photos of SHINee MINHO with His Fellow Marines Bring Joy to Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] New Photos of SHINee MINHO with His Fellow Marines Bring Joy to Fans

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.29 14:05 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] New Photos of SHINee MINHO with His Fellow Marines Bring Joy to Fans
New photos of K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO in his military department are being shared online.

Recently, group photos of MINHO and his fellow marines were being shared on various online communities.
MINHOEnlisted back in April, the last time fans got an update was with MINHO playing soccer at the marine's soccer match which took place in June.
MINHOIn the newly-shared photos, MINHO was seen in a matching set of red uniform, brightly smiling in front of the camera with his unit's fellow marines.
MINHOThe photo was reportedly being shared by MINHO's fellow marines who was about to complete his duty and to discharge from the service soon.

Upon seeing the new photos, fans commented, "Looking amazing as always!", "He seems to enjoy his life in the Marine Corps.", "These photos literally made my day.", and many more.
MINHOMeanwhile, MINHO is expected to complete his military service on November 15, 2020.

(Credit= 'dreaming1209' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992