[SBS Star] '97-line' Cha Eun-woo·JUNGKOOK·MINGYU·YUGYEOM's Friendship Continues
SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 97-line Cha Eun-woo·JUNGKOOK·MINGYU·YUGYEOMs Friendship Continues
'97-line' K-pop boy group members strengthened their friendship over another dinner.

On July 28, JUNGKOOK shared a photo on BTS' Twitter with a caption, "97-line friends."

The photo showed JUNGKOOK having a meal at a restaurant with Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO, MINGYU of SEVENTEEN and YUGEOM of GOT7.

On the table in front of them, there are unfinished dishes and lots of empty bottles of drinks lying around.

It looks like they had a blast catching up with each other for the first time in months while enjoying some food and drinks.97-line K-pop starsBack in March, the exact four guys were seen having a meal together.

At that time, MINGYU uploaded photos from their gathering on his Instagram and wrote, "97-line friends! Barbecue, bowling, and wine (Eun-woo left right after dinner)."97-line K-pop stars97-line K-pop starsThe members of '97-line' are widely known to consist of JUNGKOOK, Cha Eun-woo, MINGYU, DK, THE 8 of SEVENTEEN, YUGYEOM, BAMBAM of GOT7 and JAEHYUN of NCT.

Previously, '97-line' guys revealed that they try to spend time together whenever they have time.97-line K-pop starsAfter JUNGKOOK updated '97-line' fans with a new photo, they commented, "Oh, they met up again? Awww!", "They really must get along well. I mean, they are always hanging out with each other!", "Their friendship makes me smile.", and so on.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'min9yu_k' 'bambam1a' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
