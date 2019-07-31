SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet WENDY Throws Herself to Jenga Blocks to Protect IRENE
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet WENDY Throws Herself to Jenga Blocks to Protect IRENE

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.31 17:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet WENDY Throws Herself to Jenga Blocks to Protect IRENE
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member WENDY moved the public with a thoughtful behavior she has shown to her fellow member IRENE at the group's fan meeting.

On July 27, Red Velvet held its fan meeting 'Red Velvet Fanmeeting - [inteRView vol.5] with ReVeluv' at Olympic Hall, Seoul to celebrate its fifth debut anniversary.
Red VelvetOn this day, the members shared an honest and long conversation with their fans while trying their best to get to know them through various sessions.
Red VelvetWhile playing Jenga, IRENE squatted down on the stage and carefully removed her block.

As soon as she pulled one out from the bottom, however, the entire tower started to crumble.
Red VelvetIRENE immediately scooched over to the right after watching the blocks falling down but it seems like WENDY wanted to make sure that IRENE does not get hurt since she used her whole body to protect IRENE from a possible accident.
Red VelvetIRENE did not get hurt at all thanks to WENDY's quick thinking and courageous action, and their fan meeting went on as planned without anyone getting hurt.
 
After seeing this video, their fans commented, "IRENE must be so touched.", "Now that was one selfless act. How could I not love her when she does stuff like this?", "WENDY is the best friend that a girl could ask.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently wrapped up the promotional activity of its sixth mini album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1'.

(Credit= 'DaHae_Ha' Twitter, 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992