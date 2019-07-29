SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Cries While Singing at the First Concert Without B.I
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Cries While Singing at the First Concert Without B.I

The members of K-pop boy group iKON sorrowed over the absence of their former leader B.I.

On July 27, iKON successfully wrapped up its first concert for 'iKON JAPAN TOUR 2019' in Fukuoka, Japan.

This concert was iKON's first public event since B.I left the group.

During the concert, the remaining six members of iKON performed and talked to fans as if they were all okay.
 

Towards the end of the concert when they were singing the Japanese version of 'Wait for Me', however, they lost their control.

Throughout the song, they not only looked like they had a lot on their minds, but also became extremely emotional.

They stared into space and blinked hard in order to stop themselves from crying even though their eyes keep filling up with tears.iKONJAY, who trained with B.I for years, was spotted fighting back the tears as well, but helplessly crying in the end.

It was because 'Wait For Me' was written and composed by B.I before iKON's debut when iKON members were dreaming to make debut together one day.
 

Back on June 12, B.I announced to depart iKON and YG Entertainment after being accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016.

(Credit= 'BLACKPINK FM' YouTube, 'ohboy_27' Twitter, 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
