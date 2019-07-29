SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS' Agency Announces Its M&A with GFRIEND's Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS' Agency Announces Its M&A with GFRIEND's Agency

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.29 10:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Agency Announces Its M&A with GFRIENDs Agency
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has officially confirmed that it has acquired Source Music, K-pop girl group GFRIEND's agency.

On July 29, it was reported that Big Hit Entertainment is currently preparing to become a super-company by several merger and acquisition deals with Source Music and another large K-pop agency.
Big Hit Entertainment, Source MusicIn response to the report, Big Hit Entertainment announced, "We recently signed a contract to acquire equity in Source Music, which will become a part of Big Hit."

The agency continued, "We plan to have Source Music's current executives remain with the agency, in order to maintain the unique color and independence of the company."

Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si-hyuk said, "Big Hit and Source Music ended up merging because we share similar philosophies about the development and management of our artists."

He went on, "Since the two companies know each other very well, I expect that this acquisition will be successful. I'm delighted that both sides will now be able to paint the bigger picture together."
BTS, GFRIENDAs Big Hit Entertainment has no female artists in its lineup, industry insiders believe that the acquisition of Source Music will give Big Hit a chance to widen its market spectrum.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Source Music)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992