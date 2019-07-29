[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Surprises Cha Eun-woo with a Coffee Truck

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK showed his support for boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo by sending him a considerate gift to his filming site.On July 26, Cha Eun-woo shared pictures of himself posing in front of a coffee truck along with a caption saying, "Come on here, JUNGKOOK. Let's eat and have fun :)"In the pictures, Cha Eun-woo was expressing his gratitude to his dear friend JUNGKOOK while taking a close look at the generous gift he sent him.On top of the truck, there was a banner that said, "Come on here, Yi Rim. Let's eat and have fun. Enjoy your coffee and good luck with your shooting! Go Eun-woo!"In Korean, the name of Cha Eun-woo's character 'Yi Rim' and the phrase "Come on here" have the same initial and it seems like JUNGKOOK wanted to take advantage of that while coming up with a message to show his support.JUNGKOOK must have done his research before preparing all this since the second banner that was placed next to the truck said, "Mae Hwa, please write me a script too. From BTS JUNGKOOK."'Mae Hwa' is a pen name that 'Yi Rim' uses to cover his identity, and it seems like JUNGKOOK wanted to let Cha Eun-woo know that he does know the story line of the drama.After seeing these pictures, their fans commented, "Aww! Friendship goals.", "I totally approve this friendship. He's such a good friend.", "I love JUNGKOOK, I love Cha Eun-woo, and I most definitely love this.", and many more.Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo is currently focusing on the filming of his drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)