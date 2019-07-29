SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Surprises Cha Eun-woo with a Coffee Truck
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Surprises Cha Eun-woo with a Coffee Truck

작성 2019.07.29
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK showed his support for boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo by sending him a considerate gift to his filming site.

On July 26, Cha Eun-woo shared pictures of himself posing in front of a coffee truck along with a caption saying, "Come on here, JUNGKOOK. Let's eat and have fun :)"
Cha Eun-wooIn the pictures, Cha Eun-woo was expressing his gratitude to his dear friend JUNGKOOK while taking a close look at the generous gift he sent him.
Cha Eun-wooOn top of the truck, there was a banner that said, "Come on here, Yi Rim. Let's eat and have fun. Enjoy your coffee and good luck with your shooting! Go Eun-woo!"
JUNGKOOKIn Korean, the name of Cha Eun-woo's character 'Yi Rim' and the phrase "Come on here" have the same initial and it seems like JUNGKOOK wanted to take advantage of that while coming up with a message to show his support.
Cha Eun-wooJUNGKOOK must have done his research before preparing all this since the second banner that was placed next to the truck said, "Mae Hwa, please write me a script too. From BTS JUNGKOOK."

'Mae Hwa' is a pen name that 'Yi Rim' uses to cover his identity, and it seems like JUNGKOOK wanted to let Cha Eun-woo know that he does know the story line of the drama.

After seeing these pictures, their fans commented, "Aww! Friendship goals.", "I totally approve this friendship. He's such a good friend.", "I love JUNGKOOK, I love Cha Eun-woo, and I most definitely love this.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo is currently focusing on the filming of his drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).

(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)      
