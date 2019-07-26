[SBS Star] Mnet to Undergo Investigation Regarding 'Produce X 101' Vote Manipulation Controversy

Mnet released an additional statement in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the final voting results of their recently-ended survival audition program 'Produce X 101'.On July 26, Mnet released an official statement to share their intention to undergo necessary investigation to clear out the controversy.Mnet's full statement reads as follows:First of all, we deeply apologize for causing controversy regarding the vote result announcement for the 'Produce X 101' finale live broadcast.Mnet carried out an internal investigation following the controversy, but the judgement was made that there may be limitations in verifying the facts.Therefore, we have submitted a request for investigation to an investigative agency with public credibility.Mnet will diligently cooperate with the investigation to clearly reveal the facts, and we will take responsibility if necessary.Once again, we express our deepest apologies for causing a disturbance.Meanwhile, some fans of 'Produce X 101' contestants joined forces to take legal action against the show's production team after they noticed similar, allegedly manipulated, certain trends in the voting tallies.With the accusations of rigging votes still remain, the 11 finalists of the show are currently preparing their official debut as the project group X1.(Credit= Mnet Produce X 101)(SBS Star)