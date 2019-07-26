SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Turns Himself Into an Attractive Dentist This Time
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Turns Himself Into an Attractive Dentist This Time

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.26 17:24 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Turns Himself Into an Attractive Dentist This Time
Actor Lee Dong Wook transformed himself into such an attractive dentist that he is making everyone wanting cavities just so that they could go see him.

On July 26, the production team of OCN's upcoming drama 'Strangers from Hell' shared photos of Lee Dong Wook taken during the shooting of the drama.Lee Dong Wook'Strangers from Hell' is a thriller drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

Playing the role of a dentist named 'Seo Moon-jo', Lee Dong Wook gets acquainted with a financially-struggling writer 'Yoon Jong-wu' (actor Yim Siwan).

The story depicts the two characters getting involved in mysterious incidents after their encounter.
Lee Dong WookIn the photos, Lee Dong Wook focuses on treating a child patient who came to his clinic.

Lee Dong Wook looks at the patient with a loving smile on his face, which hints at his character's warm personality.

He covers parts of his face with a mask and glasses, but his great looks cannot seem to be completely hidden.

It seems his professional, kind, and handsome appearance could make many patients and visitors breathless upon entering the clinic.Lee Dong WookAfter his iconic roles as a grim reaper in 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (2016) and lawyer in 'Touch Your Heart' (2019), it looks like Lee Dong Wook is ready for another change.

These photos once again confirmed that Lee Dong Wook is a master of transformation.

Meanwhile, 'Strangers from Hell' is scheduled to unveil its first episode on August 31.

(Credit= 'OCN_ORIGINAL' Twitter)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992