[SBS Star] With Kang Daniel's Re-debut, All 11 Wanna One Members Are Back in the Industry

With Kang Daniel's solo debut on July 25, all eleven members of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One are back in the entertainment industry.
Following the group's farewell concert 'Therefore' which took place on January 27 to 28, the eleven members went back to their original management agency to pursue different paths.
Thankfully, it did not take a long time to see them back in the K-pop scene, as the group's leader Yoon Ji Sung made his solo debut in the following month.
Other members also went back to their original group, made their solo debut or another group debut, and joined various acting projects as well.
As for Kang Daniel, however, it took a relatively longer period of time for him to re-debut; as he went through the legal dispute with LM Entertainment and established his one-man agency, KONNECT Entertainment.
With I.O.I confirming its reunion, many fans of Wanna One desperately wish for the group members' reunion as well.
Until then, let's take a look at the members' post-Wanna One career in the list below.
1. Yoon Ji Sung : Solo debut with 'Aside' (February 20, 2019)
2. Ha Sung Woon: Solo debut with 'My Moment' (February 28, 2019)
3. Lai Kuanlin: Unit debut with PENTAGON's WOOSEOK '9801' (March 11, 2019)
4. Park Ji Hoon: Solo debut with 'O'CLOCK' (March 26, 2019)
5. MINHYUN: Comeback as NU'EST with 'Happily Ever After' (April 29, 2019)
6. Kim Jae Hwan: Solo debut with 'Another' (May 20, 2019)
7. WOO JIN: Group debut as AB6IX with 'B:COMPLETE' (May 22, 2019)
8. DAE HWI: Group debut as AB6IX with 'B:COMPLETE' (May 22, 2019)
9. Ong Seong-wu: Drama debut with JTBC 'At Eighteen' (July 22, 2019)
10. Bae Jin Young: Group debut as CIX with 'HELLO: Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger' (July 23, 2019)
11. Kang Daniel: Solo debut with 'color on me' (July 25, 2019)
(LM, CUBE, Maroo, PLEDIS, SWING, C9, KONNECT Entertainment, Star Crew ENT, BRANDNEW MUSIC, JTBC)
(SBS Star)