[SBS Star] With Kang Daniel's Re-debut, All 11 Wanna One Members Are Back in the Industry

With Kang Daniel's solo debut on July 25, all eleven members of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One are back in the entertainment industry.Following the group's farewell concert 'Therefore' which took place on January 27 to 28, the eleven members went back to their original management agency to pursue different paths.Thankfully, it did not take a long time to see them back in the K-pop scene, as the group's leader Yoon Ji Sung made his solo debut in the following month.Other members also went back to their original group, made their solo debut or another group debut, and joined various acting projects as well.As for Kang Daniel, however, it took a relatively longer period of time for him to re-debut; as he went through the legal dispute with LM Entertainment and established his one-man agency, KONNECT Entertainment.With I.O.I confirming its reunion, many fans of Wanna One desperately wish for the group members' reunion as well.Until then, let's take a look at the members' post-Wanna One career in the list below.(LM, CUBE, Maroo, PLEDIS, SWING, C9, KONNECT Entertainment, Star Crew ENT, BRANDNEW MUSIC, JTBC)