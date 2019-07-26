SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YERI & Ariana Grande: From a Fan & Star to Instagram Friends!
[SBS Star] YERI & Ariana Grande: From a Fan & Star to Instagram Friends!

American singer Ariana Grande followed one of her biggest fans on Instagram, who is none other than YERI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

Recently, some of Red Velvet's fans discovered that Ariana Grande started to follow YERI on Instagram.
YERI & Ariana GrandeThe reason they were so surprised by this news was because YERI has been expressing her love to Ariana Grande every chance she got.
YERI & Ariana GrandeBack on July 18, YERI once again revealed that she is a huge fan of Ariana Grande while doing an interview with Google Play Korea.
YERI & Ariana GrandeYERI said, "I wish I could meet her before I die. I've been rooting her since middle school, and I just hope she will notice me one day."
YERI & Ariana GrandeA few days later, this video caught the eyes of Ariana Grande, and she left a comment that said, "Need to hug her as soon as possible." after watching it.

Upon hearing this news, their fans commented, "Two of my favorite people in the world!", "YERI must be over the moon right now.", "Well, I hope YERI will notice me one day. I've been in love with her ever since she made her debut.", and so on.

(Credit= 'Google Play Korea' YouTube, 'thegranderoom' 'arianagrande' Instagram, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)     
