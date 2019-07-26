[SBS Star] Girls' Generation & SM Ent. Head Give Their Full Support to Yoona's Movie

The members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and Lee Soo-man―the head of their management agency SM Entertainment―all attended the premiere for Yoona's movie to show their support to her.On July 25, Yoona uploaded a picture on her Instagram.The picture was of six members of Girls' Generation including Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Sunny, Yoona, Yuri, and Seohyun standing alongside Lee Soo-man with a broad smile on their face.Under this rare picture of them together, Yoona left a comment with excitement.She wrote, "They came to the premiere for my movie 'EXIT' today. They told me that they enjoyed it and I'm truly over the moon!"Yoona sounded overly excited in the comment and there was a good reason behind it.It was because 'EXIT' is a movie that Yoona had taken the leading role for the first time.Due to this reason, their support probably came as more meaningful to Yoona.Meanwhile, 'EXIT' starring Yoona and actor Cho Jung Seok is set to hit the theaters on July 31.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram, CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)