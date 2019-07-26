SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG DAESUNG Releases Statement Regarding Reports of Illegal Business in His Building
작성 2019.07.26 14:04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG DAESUNG Releases Statement Regarding Reports of Illegal Business in His Building
DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG released an official statement in light of the recent controversy surrounding a building he owns in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

On July 25, Channel A reported that a building owned by DAESUNG may contain illegal entertainment businesses.

Sources alleged that a "strange" drinking establishment is located in the basement level of the building, likely involved in illegal sexual escort services.
DAESUNGIn response to the report, DAESUNG, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, released an official statement through his agency YG Entertainment.

His statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is DAESUNG.

First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for causing worries through such incident while I am currently away serving in the military.

The building in question in the media reports is one that I purchased just before my enlistment, and it is still under my name.

I enlisted almost immediately after purchasing the building, and as a result, there were aspects of my inexperience management of the building, and I want to apologize for that.

When I purchased the building, leaseholders were already running businesses inside, so I was not properly aware of the illegal activities of the leaseholders' businesses.

Regarding those who have been identified to have done illegal activities, I plan to take strong legal action, and I promise to do my best with my responsibilities as the owner of the building.

I have belatedly realized my shortcomings and am deeply reflecting on my actions.

I will earnestly take responsibility for all the wrong aspects. Thank you.
DAESUNGDAESUNG reportedly purchased the building back in 2017 for approximately 31 billion won (approximately 26.3 million dollars).

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
