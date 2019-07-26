[SBS Star] 3 Celebrities Who Are Popular Among Male Patients Seeking Plastic Surgery

Patients who underwent or considering getting cosmetic surgery usually gather pictures of celebrities who have the features that they wish to have before making their doctor's appointment.According to online media Smart Income's recent report, one plastic surgeon revealed that male patients in Korea used to bring the pictures of actor Jung Woo Sung or Gang Dong Won.Unlike the past trend, however, male patients mostly show the pictures of the following three celebrities these days.Another surgeon also agreed with him and added that their natural and yet jaw-dropping beauty is the main reason people wish to become like them.Let's take a look at these three celebrities who look so amazing that they became extremely popular among male patients seeking cosmetic surgery.(Credit= Fantagio, SBS funE)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)