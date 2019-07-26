[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Wildly Cheers for V Enjoying a VR Game in His Own Way

-CF보는 것 같아

-이제부터 널 윈드 프린스라 부르겠다

-역시 세계미남1위다

-와 거의 한편의 CF였다

-너의 존재 자체가 VR의 새로운 장르야

-태형 행동 하나하나마다 들리는 환호성과 박수,,,

-뷔형은 뭘 하든 화보냐

-태형이 멋있다

-진짜 다시 봤어여 형



멤버들 주접 어쩔건뎈ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/GBjkrsVcOM — ？ (@vtss95) July 23, 2019

The members of K-pop boy group BTS wildly cheered for their fellow member V playing a virtual reality (VR) game.On July 24, a new episode of BTS' variety show 'Run BTS! 2019' was unveiled online.In this episode, BTS members were seen playing different games at a VR arcade, and they started off with a flight simulator game.While playing this game, all the members but V got scared that they tightly held on to the support and screamed.V, on the other hand, was so calm from the start until the end of the game, and looked like no things frightened him in any way.V's collectedness impressed the rest of the members, and they began to showering V with comments in admiration and support.They said things like, "You look so cool, Taehyung (V's real name).", "I feel like I'm watching some sort of well-made television commercial.", "I definitely see why you were chosen as the best-looking guy in the world now.", "You, yourself Taehyung, have created a whole new genre of VR.", and so on.RM even went on to say, "V is in complete control of the wind. With that hair as well, wow! I mean, just look at him. I'm going to have to start calling you the Wind Prince from now on."Not only V looked satisfied with his new VR experience, but also seemed pleased with the remarks that the rest of the members made about him.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)