[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sweeps Music Charts with 'What are you up to'

Kang Daniel's solo debut title track 'What are you up to' climbed high on various music charts, once again demonstrating his immense popularity.On July 25 at 6PM KST, Kang Daniel released his solo debut album 'color on me' and unveiled the music video of the album's title track 'What are you up to'.Since his solo debut comes after the breakthrough success of project group Wanna One, the anticipation was high for the very last Wanna One members' re-debut.Although the meteoric stardom does not necessarily promise a rosy, surefire chart success, 'What are you up to' took the #1 spot on real-time music charts of Naver Music, Soribada, and Bugs Music.The song entered the Top 10 of the other major online music sites including Melon (#4), Mnet (#3), Genie (#7), and Olleh Music (#7).Produced and arranged by LA-based music producing team Devine Channel, 'What are you up to' features trendy sounds and groovy lyrics that perfectly highlight Kang Daniel's unique "color".Don't forget to watch 'What are you up to' music video below.(Credit= 'KONNECT Entertainment' YouTube, KONNECT Entertainment)(SBS Star)