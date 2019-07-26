SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sweeps Music Charts with 'What are you up to'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sweeps Music Charts with 'What are you up to'

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.26 11:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Sweeps Music Charts with What are you up to
Kang Daniel's solo debut title track 'What are you up to' climbed high on various music charts, once again demonstrating his immense popularity.

On July 25 at 6PM KST, Kang Daniel released his solo debut album 'color on me' and unveiled the music video of the album's title track 'What are you up to'.
Kang DanielSince his solo debut comes after the breakthrough success of project group Wanna One, the anticipation was high for the very last Wanna One members' re-debut.
Kang DanielAlthough the meteoric stardom does not necessarily promise a rosy, surefire chart success, 'What are you up to' took the #1 spot on real-time music charts of Naver Music, Soribada, and Bugs Music.

The song entered the Top 10 of the other major online music sites including Melon (#4), Mnet (#3), Genie (#7), and Olleh Music (#7).
Kang DanielProduced and arranged by LA-based music producing team Devine Channel, 'What are you up to' features trendy sounds and groovy lyrics that perfectly highlight Kang Daniel's unique "color".
Kang DanielDon't forget to watch 'What are you up to' music video below.
 

(Credit= 'KONNECT Entertainment' YouTube, KONNECT Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992