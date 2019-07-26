[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Wants to Be a Member of Board of Directors of SM Ent.?

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI has an ambitious dream of becoming a member of board of directors of her agency one day.On one recent episode of JTBC's variety show 'Idol Room', the members of Red Velvet charmed the viewers with their sense of humor and cuteness.On this day, SEULGI showed her exceptional love for SM Entertainment, one of the major entertainment agencies in Korea, which she has worked with for the past 10 years since her trainee days.When asked, "What is so great about SM Entertainment?", SEULGI replied, "It's been 10 years since I joined the company and I realized that my agency and I click very well. SM Entertainment is a company that is worth devoting my entire life to."SEULGI continued, "SM Entertainment offers a lot of training courses. If you become a trainee, you can learn everything from singing to languages. Also, we have lots of great artists."Then, one of the hosts asked, "Well then, do you know the current stock price of SM Entertainment?"It seemed like a legitimate question considering her dream was to be someone who knows the ins and outs of her agency, but SEULGI panicked and failed to come up with an answer.However, SEULGI looked rather adorable since the passion she showed that day convinced the viewers to believe that she can be whoever she wants once she learns what the job entails.Upon seeing this episode, her fans commented, "I fully support your decision!", "Now that was one sharp question.", "I believe in you! Go follow your dream sweetie.", and so on.Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently wrapped up the promotional activity of its sixth mini album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Idol Room)(SBS Star)