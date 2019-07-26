SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Wants to Be a Member of Board of Directors of SM Ent.?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Wants to Be a Member of Board of Directors of SM Ent.?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.26 17:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Wants to Be a Member of Board of Directors of SM Ent.?
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI has an ambitious dream of becoming a member of board of directors of her agency one day.

On one recent episode of JTBC's variety show 'Idol Room', the members of Red Velvet charmed the viewers with their sense of humor and cuteness.
Red VelvetOn this day, SEULGI showed her exceptional love for SM Entertainment, one of the major entertainment agencies in Korea, which she has worked with for the past 10 years since her trainee days.
Red VelvetWhen asked, "What is so great about SM Entertainment?", SEULGI replied, "It's been 10 years since I joined the company and I realized that my agency and I click very well. SM Entertainment is a company that is worth devoting my entire life to."
Red VelvetSEULGI continued, "SM Entertainment offers a lot of training courses. If you become a trainee, you can learn everything from singing to languages. Also, we have lots of great artists."
Red VelvetThen, one of the hosts asked, "Well then, do you know the current stock price of SM Entertainment?"
 
It seemed like a legitimate question considering her dream was to be someone who knows the ins and outs of her agency, but SEULGI panicked and failed to come up with an answer.
Red VelvetHowever, SEULGI looked rather adorable since the passion she showed that day convinced the viewers to believe that she can be whoever she wants once she learns what the job entails.

Upon seeing this episode, her fans commented, "I fully support your decision!", "Now that was one sharp question.", "I believe in you! Go follow your dream sweetie.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently wrapped up the promotional activity of its sixth mini album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Idol Room)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992