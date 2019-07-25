SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Wows Everyone with an 'Icy' MV Teaser
K-pop girl group ITZY is getting ready to take over the world of K-pop once again.

On July 25, ITZY's management agency JYP Entertainment dropped a music video teaser of the group on YouTube.ITZYThe music video only showed about 15 seconds of ITZY's upcoming song and choreography, but that was certainly enough to make fans fall in love with it.

Just like its debut song 'DALLA DALLA', the new song 'ICY' is full of addictive sounds that could make anyone easily become hooked on the song.

It seems like ITZY chose the kind of song for the season, because it is upbeat and fun and that is exactly what you need in the energy-draining hot weather to get your day going. ITZYIn the teaser, the five girls wear bright colors of stylish casual clothing that highlights their beautiful face and great figure, and show off their powerful dance moves to the song.

They are so expressive and passionate during their dance that it is hard to take your eyes off them.

Check out this eye-catching music video teaser below! 
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jypentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
