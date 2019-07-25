SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Answers Whether If He Would Go Through His Girlfriend's Phone If He Knows Her Password
작성 2019.07.25
Ha Sung Woon of K-pop boy group HOTSHOT gave his answer to a question, "Will you unlock and go through your girlfriend's phone if you knew the password for it?"

On July 24 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Good Luck', Ha Sung Woon and singer Jun Hyo-seong made a guest appearance.Ha Sung WoonDuring the talk, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup said, "This may be a sensitive topic to discuss, so excuse me for asking you this. But I would like to hear your thoughts on this matter, Hyo-seong and Sung Woon."

He continued, "If you somehow got to know the password to the phone of your boyfriend/girlfriend, will you unlock and go through his/her phone?"Shin Dong-yupJun Hyo-seong responded first, "Actually, I usually tell my boyfriend what my password is and expect him to tell me his as well."

She went on, "If he acts differently or strangely, I would unlock and go through his phone for sure."Jun Hyo-seongThen, Ha Sung Woon answered, "Ummm... I don't think I'll ever unlock and go through it even if I knew what her password was."

He explained why he thought like that, "I think I'll feel too awful about doing that sort of thing behind her back."Ha Sung WoonMeanwhile, Ha Sung Woon is busy promoting his second solo album 'BIXX' which he dropped on July 8.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Good Luck)

(SBS Star)  
