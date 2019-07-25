SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Shed Tears After Discovering BTS Still Using Their Gift from Early Debut Days
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS are all moved after finding out that the members are still using the gift that they gave them back in 2013.

Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) shared a post about BTS that made all other K-pop fans go, "Wow, what great guys! No wonder you guys take so much pride in being their stan."BTSThis fan started off the post by saying, "Does everyone know that BTS is still using the pastel-colored bowls that it received from a bunch of ARMY not long after its debut?"

Then, the fan shared a screenshot of JIN cooking in the kitchen in the group's dorm where the cabinet above him is filled with pastel-colored bowls.

He/she said, "I was just watching this video from last year and I couldn't help but re-watch this particular scene over and over again." BTSAccording to the fan, ARMY had gifted the set of the colorful bowls were to BTS in celebration of the group's 300th debut day in 2013.

At that time, some ARMY gathered online together to support BTS with some gifts as a way to celebrate such a meaningful day.

The gifts included a basic emergency supply kit, board games, and these bowls.BTSBTSThe fact that the bowls stuck around for years without being thrown away even though BTS has moved several times since showed how much BTS love and care about ARMY, and it is warming the hearts of many ARMY as well as other K-pop fans around the world.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
