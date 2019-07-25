[SBS Star] Seoul Town Road! BTS RM Features In the Remix Version of 'Old Town Road'

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM and American rapper Lil Nas X surprised the world with an epic collaboration.On July 24 (local time), Lil Nas X unveiled the remix version of his record-breaking hit song 'Old Town Road' on his official YouTube channel.The remix version of the song is titled 'Seoul Town Road', and it features RM rapping an original verse of the song.Unlike the original album cover of 'Old Town Road', the remix version features a purple horse which presumably represents BTS.Since the release of the original version on March 22, Lil Nas X has shared multiple remix versions of 'Old Town Road' featuring world-class artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey.You can listen to Lil Nas X and RM's 'Seoul Town Road' below.(Credit= 'Lil Nas X' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'lilnasx' Instagram)(SBS Star)