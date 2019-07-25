SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seoul Town Road! BTS RM Features In the Remix Version of 'Old Town Road'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seoul Town Road! BTS RM Features In the Remix Version of 'Old Town Road'

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.25 13:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seoul Town Road! BTS RM Features In the Remix Version of Old Town Road
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM and American rapper Lil Nas X surprised the world with an epic collaboration.

On July 24 (local time), Lil Nas X unveiled the remix version of his record-breaking hit song 'Old Town Road' on his official YouTube channel.
RM, Lil Nas XThe remix version of the song is titled 'Seoul Town Road', and it features RM rapping an original verse of the song.

Unlike the original album cover of 'Old Town Road', the remix version features a purple horse which presumably represents BTS.
RM, Lil Nas XSince the release of the original version on March 22, Lil Nas X has shared multiple remix versions of 'Old Town Road' featuring world-class artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey.

You can listen to Lil Nas X and RM's 'Seoul Town Road' below.
 

(Credit= 'Lil Nas X' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'lilnasx' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992