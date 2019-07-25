[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo's Agency to Take Strong Legal Action Against False Rumors

Actress Song Hye Kyo's agency has released a statement announcing that they will take strong legal actions against the people who spread malicious rumors of the actress.On July 25, United Artists Agency (UAA) issued an official statement informing that they filed a complaint at Bundang Police Station against a number of people who defamed Song Hye Kyo's character.UAA's full statement reads as follows:Hello. This is UAA.On July 25, UAA filed a complaint at Bundang Police Station against numerous individuals who undeniably violated the laws on defamation and insult.We filed our first complaint for the people we completed gathering evidence under charges of defamation of character, slander, and spreading of false rumors.In relation to the lawsuit, we appointed law firm Kim & Chang as our legal representative on June 28 and prepared to take legal actions.Regarding the filming of the complaint, we inform you that we will take strong action without leniency or negotiation.We once again emphasize that there will be zero negotiation in the second lawsuit we file as well.They are continuing to create and spread groundless posts, malicious insults, and more unimaginable things about actress Song Hye Kyo.This has not only crossed the line of being socially acceptable, but is also causing unbearable pain to her.From this moment forward, we plan to take strong legal action against those who abuse their anonymity to create and spread malicious rumors.We hope that this will lead them to stop hurting others through their words.Earlier this week on July 22, Seoul Family court officially validated Song Hye Kyo's divorce with actor Song Joong Ki.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)