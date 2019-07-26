[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Shares How His Take on Acting Has Changed

Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho revealed how his experience in the field changed his view on acting.On July 24, a lifestyle magazine Singles unveiled some pictures from the photo shoot which they took while interviewing Yoo Seung Ho.When asked what word he would choose to describe himself, Yoo Seung Ho said, "I'm going to go with 'challenge'. I've been trying to try new things these days and I'm getting to know myself through that. That's how I got into riding mountain bikes."Yoo Seung Ho continued, "I'm trying to find the clothes that fit me. But I want to avoid taking roles that I already played or have similar aspects if possible. I feel like I should go for the genres I've never tried before."Whilst talking about 'The Way Home' (2002), one of his early works which is about to be re-released in September, Yoo Seung Ho said, "Sometimes the films which received a tremendous love in the past get re-released, and it was such an honor for me to be a part of that experience."Yoo Seung Ho added, "I was so happy that I couldn't even express my thoughts with words. I'm going to hit the theater as soon as it gets re-released."Yoo Seung Ho also mentioned that his perspective on the filming site has changed as he spent the last two decades in the field participating in various projects.He said, "When I was young, filming sites were the place that gives me a hard time. Of course it still gives me a hard time every now and then, but now I can enjoy it and I certainly gained a sense of responsibility."He continued, "The act of becoming the character itself gets even more marvelous as time passes. I feel like I can understand and relate to the characters on a better level compare to the old days."After reading the interview, his fans commented, "And here I was thinking that he only got mature on the outside.", "I'm in love with your new look! ", "He sounds like a wise 50-year-old. Love a man with his own philosophy.", and more.(Credit= 'singlesmagazine' Instagram)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)