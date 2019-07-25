[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Embark on His First Solo Fan Meeting Tour

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo will go on his first solo fan meeting tour to meet his fans all across Asia.According to Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio on July 25, Cha Eun-woo's first Asia fan meeting 'JUST ONE 10 MINUTE' will take place in five different cities starting from Hong Kong on October 19.The fan meeting's title 'JUST ONE 10 MINUTE' is a reference to the name of Cha Eun-woo's online live broadcast series which he has regularly communicated with his fans since debut.According to the agency, Cha Eun-woo wished to create even better memories with his international fans by actually spending time with them in person.After the first fan meeting in Hong Kong, Cha Eun-woo will visit Taipei on October 20, Bangkok on October 23, Manila on October 26, and Kuala Lumpur on October 27.Cha Eun-woo gained a phenomenal popularity throughout the continent not only by his promotions as a member of ASTRO, but also by his acting career as a rookie actor.Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo is currently leading MBC's new drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) as the prince 'Yi Rim'.(Credit= Fantagio)(SBS Star)