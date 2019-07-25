[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Embark on His First Solo Fan Meeting Tour

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo will go on his first solo fan meeting tour to meet his fans all across Asia.
According to Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio on July 25, Cha Eun-woo's first Asia fan meeting 'JUST ONE 10 MINUTE' will take place in five different cities starting from Hong Kong on October 19.
The fan meeting's title 'JUST ONE 10 MINUTE' is a reference to the name of Cha Eun-woo's online live broadcast series which he has regularly communicated with his fans since debut.
According to the agency, Cha Eun-woo wished to create even better memories with his international fans by actually spending time with them in person.
After the first fan meeting in Hong Kong, Cha Eun-woo will visit Taipei on October 20, Bangkok on October 23, Manila on October 26, and Kuala Lumpur on October 27.
Cha Eun-woo gained a phenomenal popularity throughout the continent not only by his promotions as a member of ASTRO, but also by his acting career as a rookie actor.
Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo is currently leading MBC's new drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) as the prince 'Yi Rim'.
(Credit= Fantagio)
(SBS Star)