[SBS Star] Ariana Grande Responds to a Fan's Question about Possible Collaboration with BLACKPINK
작성 2019.07.25
American singer Ariana Grande excited not only her fans but also the fans of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK with her answer to a fan's question.

On July 24, Ariana Grande took her Twitter to interact with her fans.

One fan asked Ariana Grande, "Quick question. Would you ever collaborate with BLACKPINK?"

To this, Ariana Grande answered, "Yes, but I would probably pass out."
Ariana Grande, BLACKPINKNot to mention, fans went all excited for their possible collaboration in the future.
Ariana Grande, BLACKPINKBack in April, Ariana Grande met BLACKPINK's LISA, ROSÉ, and JENNIE during '2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival'.

At the time, their adorable chemistry made fans from both fandom to desperately wait for their future collaboration.

(Credit= 'arianagrande' Instagram, Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
