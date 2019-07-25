[SBS Star] Enlisted Boy Group Members & Actors Gather Together for an Epic Collaboration

K-pop boy group members and actors who are now serving their mandatory military service gathered together to record a song.On July 24, photos of XIUMIN (EXO), ONEW, KEY (SHINee), Kim Sung Kyu (INFINITE), N (VIXX), Lee Changsub (BTOB), Jo Kwon, Jeong Jinwoon (2AM), Yoon Ji Sung (former Wanna One), and actors Kim Min-suk and Lee Jae-kyun were shared online.In the photos, the most beloved stars are seen in their military uniforms at a recording studio to record a song altogether.While the details of what exactly they recorded have not been shared, the music producer of the project shared that it will be a legendary military song.With the majority of their fans dying to know more about this marvelous collaboration, some lucky fans spotted them having a meal together at a food place, presumably after recording their song.(Credit= 'sirmacho' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)