[SBS Star] Enlisted Boy Group Members & Actors Gather Together for an Epic Collaboration
[SBS Star] Enlisted Boy Group Members & Actors Gather Together for an Epic Collaboration

작성 2019.07.25 10:51
K-pop boy group members and actors who are now serving their mandatory military service gathered together to record a song.

On July 24, photos of XIUMIN (EXO), ONEW, KEY (SHINee), Kim Sung Kyu (INFINITE), N (VIXX), Lee Changsub (BTOB), Jo Kwon, Jeong Jinwoon (2AM), Yoon Ji Sung (former Wanna One), and actors Kim Min-suk and Lee Jae-kyun were shared online.
Enlisted boy group members and actorsEnlisted boy group members and actorsIn the photos, the most beloved stars are seen in their military uniforms at a recording studio to record a song altogether.
Enlisted boy group members and actorsWhile the details of what exactly they recorded have not been shared, the music producer of the project shared that it will be a legendary military song.
Enlisted boy group members and actorsEnlisted boy group members and actorsWith the majority of their fans dying to know more about this marvelous collaboration, some lucky fans spotted them having a meal together at a food place, presumably after recording their song.

(Credit= 'sirmacho' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
