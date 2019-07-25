[SBS Star] "From Your Biggest Fan" Song Seung Heon Sends IU a Snack Truck with Sweet Messages

Actor Song Seung Heon sent K-pop artist/actress IU a snack truck with warm words of support.On July 24, IU updated her Instagram with new photos.In the caption, IU wrote, "Thank you so much, Seung Heon. This gives me a lot of energy!"The photos were of IU while on a break from the shooting of her current drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.In the first two photos, IU poses and bows towards the camera in front of a snack truck that is sent by Song Seung Heon.Song Seung Heon had decorated the snack truck with photos of IU and supporting messages.The messages said, "This is for IU and everyone else working hard for 'Hotel Del Luna'! It's very hot these days. Make sure to stop by and grab an icy drink to cool yourselves down!"In the end of his messages, Song Seung Heon wrote, "From Song Seung Heon, who likes to call himself the leader of IU's fan club."The next photo showed IU holding a drink that she got from the snack truck with her thumb up in the air.It seemed she really liked the taste of the drink, as her eyes appeared to look widened in astonishment.'Hotel Del Luna' is about a hotel manager named 'Goo Chan-sung' (actor Yeo Jin Goo) who ends up working at a hotel for ghosts and the dead after an accident.IU will play the role of the owner of this hotel named 'Jang Man-wol'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'dlwlrma' 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)(SBS Star)