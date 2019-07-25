SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "From Your Biggest Fan" Song Seung Heon Sends IU a Snack Truck with Sweet Messages
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] "From Your Biggest Fan" Song Seung Heon Sends IU a Snack Truck with Sweet Messages

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.25 10:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "From Your Biggest Fan" Song Seung Heon Sends IU a Snack Truck with Sweet Messages
Actor Song Seung Heon sent K-pop artist/actress IU a snack truck with warm words of support.

On July 24, IU updated her Instagram with new photos.

In the caption, IU wrote, "Thank you so much, Seung Heon. This gives me a lot of energy!"IUThe photos were of IU while on a break from the shooting of her current drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.

In the first two photos, IU poses and bows towards the camera in front of a snack truck that is sent by Song Seung Heon.IUSong Seung Heon had decorated the snack truck with photos of IU and supporting messages.

The messages said, "This is for IU and everyone else working hard for 'Hotel Del Luna'! It's very hot these days. Make sure to stop by and grab an icy drink to cool yourselves down!"

In the end of his messages, Song Seung Heon wrote, "From Song Seung Heon, who likes to call himself the leader of IU's fan club."IUThe next photo showed IU holding a drink that she got from the snack truck with her thumb up in the air.

It seemed she really liked the taste of the drink, as her eyes appeared to look widened in astonishment.IU'Hotel Del Luna' is about a hotel manager named 'Goo Chan-sung' (actor Yeo Jin Goo) who ends up working at a hotel for ghosts and the dead after an accident.

IU will play the role of the owner of this hotel named 'Jang Man-wol'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'dlwlrma' 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992