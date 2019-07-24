SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Bae Jin Young Tells How Supportive Wanna One Members Were to Him Ahead of His Re-debut
[SBS Star] Bae Jin Young Tells How Supportive Wanna One Members Were to Him Ahead of His Re-debut

작성 2019.07.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Bae Jin Young Tells How Supportive Wanna One Members Were to Him Ahead of His Re-debut
K-pop boy group CIX's member Bae Jin Young shared how the members of disbanded boy group Wanna One responded to his re-debut.

On July 24, CIX's debut showcase took place at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, Seoul.CIX Showcase (Yonhap)During the showcase, Bae Jin Young was asked, "How do you feel about making debut for the second time? Do you feel any pressure?"

Bae Jin Young answered, "It would be a lie to say that I feel entirely pressure-free right now. There definitely was some level of pressure, because Wanna One made it unimaginably big. But that helped me to work harder."

He continued, "I believe I will be able to utilize all things that I learned when I was a member of Wanna One to better our group. We were great friends; we not only got along well, but also could truly rely on each other. I want CIX to be like that."CIX Showcase (Yonhap)Then, Bae Jin Young mentioned that he received a lot of support from the members of Wanna One ahead of his re-debut.

Bae Jin Young said, "MINHYUN called me the other day to congratulate me. He was like, 'Congratulations! I know how hard you always work, so it's all going to be fine. Don't worry!' His words eased me a bit."

He added, "Also, I recently met DAE HWI at one event in Ulsan. He gave me a lot of confidence by telling me how great I was on stage."CIX Showcase (Yonhap)Meanwhile, CIX released its first album 'HELLO: Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger' on July 23.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
