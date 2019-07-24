SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Comments on the Possibility of Collaborating with GUMMY
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Comments on the Possibility of Collaborating with GUMMY

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.24 16:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Comments on the Possibility of Collaborating with GUMMY
Actor Cho Jung Seok shared what it is like living with his wife singer GUMMY and what he believes will be like to work with her on a project together.

On July 23 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park Sun-young's Cinetown', Cho Jung Seok made a guest appearance.Cho Jung SeokDuring the show, one listener sent in a message asking Cho Jung Seok, "You look like you have gained a little weight after you got married. Does GUMMY make you lots of good food?"

Cho Jung Seok answered with a broad smile on his face, "I actually lost some weight recently, but GUMMY makes me a lot of good food, indeed. She is a very good cook."

The host Park Sun-young asked, "What was the best food she's ever made for you?"

Cho Jung Seok took some time to think, then said, "It's really hard to choose one, because all of them tasted amazing. Ummm... I do love her Kimchi-jjigae (Kimchi stew)."Cho Jung SeokThen, another listener asked in his/her message to Cho Jung Seok, "I've been waiting for you and GUMMY's collaboration. When is it happening? I'm sure everyone is ready to listen to that album already!"

Cho Jung Seok laughed and said, "Sorry to disappoint you, but that may never happen. I almost think like, 'How could I ever even think about collaborating with GUMMY?' I'm just not that good enough, you know."Cho Jung SeokAfter years of being in a relationship, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY got married last October.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Park Sun-young's Cinetown, 'sbscine' Instagram, C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992