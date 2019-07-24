[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo Reveal They Worried About How to Get Close to Each Other

Singer/actress IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo revealed that they got along pretty easily.Recently, a fashion magazine Marie Claire shared the pictorial and interview with IU and Yeo Jin Goo for its August issue.IU and Yeo Jin Goo, who are currently leading tvN's ongoing drama 'Hotel Del Luna', showed off their chemistry during the photo shoot for the magazine.During their interview after the photo shoot, the two revealed that they were worried about how to become close to each other.They said, "We both have a rather shy personality, so we were worried about how to become close. However, we've become friends a lot quicker than expected. In terms of acting, we really have no worries about our chemistry."The full interview of IU and Yeo Jin Goo about their drama 'Hotel Del Luna' will be available on the August issue of Marie Claire.(Credit= 'marieclairekr' Twitter)(SBS Star)