[SBS Star] Taeyeon Makes a Generous Donation for Low-Income Teenagers

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation donated a large sum of money to one organization to help out the kids from low-income families.On July 24, Korean Red Cross revealed that Taeyeon donated 100 million won (approximately 84,933 dollars) to the organization hoping that the money could go to the teenagers from low-income households who live in Jeollanam-do.Also, Korean Red Cross added that she specifically asked the foundation to use the money on purchasing feminine hygiene products such as pads for the children and the young women who reside in that area.With this donation, Taeyeon became the first celebrity to have her name included in the 'RCHC' (Red Cross Honors Club) list among all the celebrities who used to live in Jeollanam-do before making their debut.Taeyeon shared her motivation behind this generous gesture, "What encouraged me was my mother who told me about all the activities that Korean Red Cross did to help out our neighbors who are going through a hard time."She added, "I'd like to send my love to the struggling young girls who live in Jeollanam-do."After hearing this news, her fans commented, "Taeyeon, did it hurt? When you fell from heaven.", "She truly has a heart of gold. So proud to be her fan.", "This is the most meaningful donation I've seen in a while.", and many more.Meanwhile, Taeyeon released 'A Poem Called You' (literal translation), the soundtrack of IU and Yeo Jin Goo's drama 'Hotel Del Luna' on July 21.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)