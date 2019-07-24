SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Makes a Generous Donation for Low-Income Teenagers
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Makes a Generous Donation for Low-Income Teenagers

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.24 16:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon Makes a Generous Donation for Low-Income Teenagers
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation donated a large sum of money to one organization to help out the kids from low-income families.

On July 24, Korean Red Cross revealed that Taeyeon donated 100 million won (approximately 84,933 dollars) to the organization hoping that the money could go to the teenagers from low-income households who live in Jeollanam-do.
TaeyeonAlso, Korean Red Cross added that she specifically asked the foundation to use the money on purchasing feminine hygiene products such as pads for the children and the young women who reside in that area.
TaeyeonWith this donation, Taeyeon became the first celebrity to have her name included in the 'RCHC' (Red Cross Honors Club) list among all the celebrities who used to live in Jeollanam-do before making their debut.
TaeyeonTaeyeon shared her motivation behind this generous gesture, "What encouraged me was my mother who told me about all the activities that Korean Red Cross did to help out our neighbors who are going through a hard time."

She added, "I'd like to send my love to the struggling young girls who live in Jeollanam-do." 
TaeyeonAfter hearing this news, her fans commented, "Taeyeon, did it hurt? When you fell from heaven.", "She truly has a heart of gold. So proud to be her fan.", "This is the most meaningful donation I've seen in a while.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Taeyeon released 'A Poem Called You' (literal translation), the soundtrack of IU and Yeo Jin Goo's drama 'Hotel Del Luna' on July 21.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992