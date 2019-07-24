[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Reportedly Halts New Boy Group TREASURE13's Debut Project

YG Entertainment's new boy group TREASURE13 will likely to delay its official debut.On July 24, it was reported that the debut plans for TREASURE13 have reportedly been put on hold.Previously, the 13-member boy group was scheduled to make debut sometime between May and July.However, with only a week left for July, it is pretty sure that TREASURE13 will debut much later than expected.In regard to the issue, a source from YG Entertainment explained that it is an unintentional setback.The source said, "Main producer Yang Hyun Suk had taken control over TREASURE13's debut project. However, he has recently stepped down from his position due to his crime suspicions."The source went on, "This causes a setback (for TREASURE13's debut plan). TREASURE13's debut project has basically been postponed indefinitely."TREASURE13 is a team formed through YG Entertainment's survival audition program 'YG Treasure Box'.The group consists of 13 boys, including Bang Ye Dam, Choi Hyun Suk, Ha Yoon Bin, Mashiho, Asahi, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, Park Ji Hoon, Yoshinori, Kim Jun Kyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Kim Do Young, and So Jung Hwan.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)