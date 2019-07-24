SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY & BTOB Lee Changsub Go Wild at a Military Event
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY & BTOB Lee Changsub Go Wild at a Military Event

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.24 14:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY & BTOB Lee Changsub Go Wild at a Military Event
K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY and another boy group BTOB's member Lee Changsub were spotted going wild at a recent military event.

On July 23, KEY and Lee Changsub participated in one military event as the members of the military band.
KEY and Lee ChangsubRight after the end of the event, one K-pop fan shared a funny video of KEY and Lee Changsub from this event.

The video showed KEY and Lee Changsub in a red military band uniform playing a song at the rear of the stage.

The two stars are both passionately moving their body to the music while swinging their drum sticks about in the air.KEY and Lee ChangsubKEY and Lee Changsub are beside the other members of the military band, who also looked like they were having some great fun.

The other members clearly did not look as excited as the two though.

Along with this video, the fan wrote, "Haha this is hilarious! It seemed KEY and Lee Changsub were overly excited."

It was explained that their performance was supposed to be a fun one, so KEY and Lee Changsub were just doing what they were meant to do.

It is assumed that they got a little hyper while doing their job that they unintentionally made the audience and fans laugh.
 
Meanwhile, Lee Changsub is expected to complete his military service in August 2020, and KEY about two months after him in October the same year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTOBofficial' 'shinee' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992