[SBS Star] IU Recreates Audrey Hepburn's Classic Look with Utmost Perfection
[SBS Star] IU Recreates Audrey Hepburn's Classic Look with Utmost Perfection

작성 2019.07.26
K-pop artist IU flaunted her beauty in a beautiful black dress which reminded everyone of Audrey Hepburn, a British actress who stole the public's heart with her irresistible charms.

On July 21 episode of tvN's drama 'Hotel Del Luna', the production team raised the viewers' expectation towards the drama by unveiling the preview of its next episode at the end of the broadcast.
IUIn the preview, IU was enjoying her drink in front of what it seems to be a jewelry store while staring at something through the window.
IUThe little tiara on her head, the double strand pearl necklace on her neck, and the long black gloves she was wearing made her look like a princess who loves enjoying her breakfast Audrey Hepburn-style.
IUIUBut the viewers could not help but smile after seeing these pictures because IU still looked pretty adorable even though that was clearly not what she was going for.

The ones who have watched the preview commented, "She looks absolutely stunning! I need more of these.", "From now on, I'd better call her IU Hepburn.", "This reminds me of the film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961).", and many more.

Meanwhile, IU is currently focusing on the filming of 'Hotel Del Luna'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN)

(SBS Star)   
