[SBS Star] 'Forest Baby' Producer Tells How Great Lee Seung Gi Is with Children

The producer of 'Forest Baby' described how much singer Lee Seung Gi loves children.On July 23, a press conference for SBS' upcoming television show 'Forest Baby' was held in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.'Forest Baby' is a new television show featuring Lee Seung Gi, actor Lee Seo-jin, actress Jung Somin, and entertainer Park Na-rae.The four cast members will open and run an environmentally friendly day-care center where it is surrounded by nature.There, they will take care and spend time with children.At the press conference, the show's producer Lee Jung-wook revealed that Lee Seung Gi inspired him to produce 'Forest Baby'.Lee Jung-wook said, "I worked with Seung Gi for 'Master in the House'. He pretty much gave me the idea of this show. He inspired me a lot."The producer continued, "I'd seen Seung Gi playing with children even when the camera wasn't rolling. He was not only very good with them, but you could just tell how much he loved them."He added, "Seung Gi also would discuss things like the importance of parenting with me. He really does love children."Meanwhile, 'Forest Baby' is set to air its first episode on August 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Forest Baby)(SBS Star)