[SBS Star] 'Produce 101' Contestants Who Also Made Their Debut as an Actor
A survival audition program such as Mnet's 'Produce 101' could be a great way to start one's music career and get their name out there as an artist even if they fail to make it to the final round.

Another amazing thing about joining an audition show is that one can discover the side of them which they did not even know existed and can grow in so many aspects in the process of competing with numerous contestants who each have different strengths.

Most of them usually focus on pursuing their music career, but there are some artists who constantly seek different means to channel their energy and talents into something else other than singing and dancing.

These six celebrities not only succeeded in making their debut with the help of a survival audition program, but also managed to write the next chapter of their lives by getting a part in various acting projects.

Let's take a look at these six K-pop artists who are either on the verge of making debut as an actor or successfully debuted as one after getting their name out there with the 'Produce 101' series.

1. MINA of I.O.I and gugudan
MINAMINA
2. CHAEYEON of I.O.I and DIA
CHAEYEONCHAEYEON
3. SEJEONG of I.O.I and gugudan
SEJEONGSEJEONG
4. DAE HWI of Wanna One and AB6IX
DAE HWIMobidic
5. Park Ji Hoon of Wanna One
Park Ji HoonPark Ji Hoon
6. Ong Seong-wu of Wanna One
Ong Seong-wuOng Seong-wu
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, tvN, JTBC, 'Park_Jihoon_twt' Twitter, JP E&M, SBS Mobidic)

(SBS Star)    
