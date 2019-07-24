SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Shares When He Knows Others Think He Is Good-looking
작성 2019.07.24
K-pop boy group BTS' member V shared when he knows others are thinking, "Wow, he is super good-looking!"

Recently, a past interview of BTS reemerged online, because of the way V responded to one question.VDuring the interview, V was asked, "You are so handsome, V. I wonder when you get the feeling that you are good-looking yourself. Can you please tell us?"

After hearing the question, V lowered his head in shyness and chuckled.

V answered, "It's probably when I'm walking on the street. I can feel some people around me staring at me then."

When V finished talking, two of his fellow members commented, "Is it when they see you on the street and go, 'Oh my! It's V!'"VV said, "No, no. Not at those times, actually. You know, there are times when you are at a place where people don't recognize you, right? So... Even though they for sure don't know who I am, they turn back and look at me. After looking at my face, I always notice their eyes widening."

He continued, "That's when I think to myself, 'Okay, they probably find me good-looking.'", then shyly laughed.

V's response was so honest and adorable in this interview that so many ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) are saying that they keep going back to watch this past interview over and over again.
 
Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with a show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Buzzfeed/'lieblingV' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
