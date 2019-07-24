[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Is Waiting for Someone in 'What are you up to' MV Teaser

Ahead of his official solo debut on July 25, Kang Daniel gave a little sneak peek of his debut title track's music video.On July 24 at midnight KST, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment unveiled the first teaser for 'What are you up to'.'What are you up to' is the title track of Kang Daniel's first solo album 'color on me', and the song is filled with 808 sounds and dreamy synth sounds, topped up with trendy chorus.In the teaser, Kang Daniel was seen waiting for someone to call him back.Moreover, the fact that he did not show any choreography of the song in the teaser drums up anticipation towards his upcoming performance.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is set to release 'color on me' on July 25 at 6PM KST, and he will unveil his performance for the first time during his fan showcase on the same day at 8PM KST.(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment)(SBS Star)