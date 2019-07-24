[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Announces Changes to Actor Division; Only 6 Actors Will Stay

After a series of speculation, JYP Entertainment has finally announced that they will be closing their acting division; and some actors will continue promoting under their newly-established agency.On July 24, JYP Entertainment released an official statement confirming that the agency will be jointly managing its actor division with the new company, npio Entertainment.JYP Entertainment's statement reads as follows:Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.JYP Entertainment has decided it will be jointly managing the actor division together with npio Entertainment starting from September 1.Founded by JYP's vice president Pyo Jong-rok, npio Entertainment is a new agency specializing in the management of actors, as well as a drama/film production company.After discussions with all JYP Entertainment actors, it has been decided that Yoon Park, Shin Eun Soo, Kang Hoon, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Dong Hee, and Lee Chan Sun will join npio Entertainment for the remainder of their contract.All of other actors will be ending their contracts after mutual agreement, and they will be able to freely search for their new agency.Thank you.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)