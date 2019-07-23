[SBS Star] Fans Are Organizing a Group for the 9 Eliminated 'Produce X 101' Contestants: BYNINE

Some fans have fund-raised more than 100 million won (approximately 84,800 dollars) to promote BYNINE, a fictional group for nine eliminated trainees of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101'.On July 19, the 11 finalists of 'Produce X 101' got their chance to debut as X1―following I.O.I, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE's path.The other 9 contestants who came so close to make debut (Koo Jung Mo, Keum Dong Hyun, Kim Min Kyu, Song Yu Vin, Lee Se Jin, Lee Jin Hyuk, Tony, Ham Won Jin, Hwang Yun Seong) unfortunately had to go back to continue their trainee lives.However, a huge number of fans have expressed their wish to support the nine contestants to form a group and make their own debut.They joined forces to debut BYNINE―the tentative name of the fictional 9-member group―by not only making designs for logo, official light sticks and more, but also fundraising money for the group.The news quickly spread online, and the keyword 'BYNINE 100 million won' has listed in the top search on various search engines of South Korea.Don't forget to check out what their fans have created for the nine contestants below.(Credit= Online Community, Mnet Produce X 101)(SBS Star)