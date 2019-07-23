[SBS Star] VIDEO: IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon Comes Up with Amazing Choreography for Ariana Grande '7 Rings'

K-pop girl group IZ*ONE's member Lee Chae Yeon left fans speechless with her sexy dance to '7 rings'.On July 22, Lee Chae Yeon took her group's official Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to '7 rings' by American singer Ariana Grande.In the caption, Lee Chae Yeon wrote, "I believe it's my first time showing you the choreography that I made up myself. I kept making some changes to the choreography, but I don't like it so much."She continued, "Yeah... So, I'm actually going to move on to another song now. I guess it's time for me to say goodbye to this choreography. You will be able to see my frustration at the end of the video. Sharing this video with you guys anyway, because I made a promise to do so. Enjoy! Bye!"The video showed Lee Chae Yeon drawing the perfect lines of the movements to her dance in the air.The dance highlighted Lee Chae Yeon's sexiness and incredible dancing skills.Even though fans were fully aware of her talent in dance, they were still utterly impressed with her smooth dance as well as the choreography she made up that matched amazingly well with the song.They left comments such as, "Chae Yeon is totally slaying it! That's my girl!", "Your dance amazes me every time, unnie!", "I love the choreography. She is so talented." and so on.Meanwhile, IZ*ONE has actively been promoting its second Japanese single 'Buenos Aires' in Japan since its release last month.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official_izone' Instagram)(SBS Star)