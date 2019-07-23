[SBS Star] VIDEO: IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon Comes Up with Amazing Choreography for Ariana Grande '7 Rings'

On July 22, Lee Chae Yeon took her group's official Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to '7 rings' by American singer Ariana Grande.In the caption, Lee Chae Yeon wrote, "I believe it's my first time showing you the choreography that I made up myself. I kept making some changes to the choreography, but I don't like it so much."
She continued, "Yeah... So, I'm actually going to move on to another song now. I guess it's time for me to say goodbye to this choreography. You will be able to see my frustration at the end of the video. Sharing this video with you guys anyway, because I made a promise to do so. Enjoy! Bye!"The video showed Lee Chae Yeon drawing the perfect lines of the movements to her dance in the air.
The dance highlighted Lee Chae Yeon's sexiness and incredible dancing skills.
Even though fans were fully aware of her talent in dance, they were still utterly impressed with her smooth dance as well as the choreography she made up that matched amazingly well with the song.
They left comments such as, "Chae Yeon is totally slaying it! That's my girl!", "Your dance amazes me every time, unnie!", "I love the choreography. She is so talented." and so on.
아리아나 그란데 선배님의 7 rings.. Choreography. Chaeyeon 처음으로 커버가 아닌 창작 안무를 보여드리는 것 같아요. 브이라이브에서 스케치 영상을 보여드렸는데.. 안무를 수정해보려 해도 마음에 들지 않아서 다른 곡 연습하려고 이별의 안무 영상을 찍었습니다.. 보시면 영상 끝부분에 저의 오만가지 감정이 들어간 탄식이 나올 거예요ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 그래도 위즈원이랑 약속했으니까 이별의 영상을 올립니다!!! 안녕이에요 빠이빠이 ？ アリアナ？グランデさんの7 rings... Choreography. Chaeyeon 初めてカバ？ではなく、 オリジナルで作った振り付けをお見せする？がします VLIVEでスケッチ映像をお見せしましたが… 振り付けを直してみても？に入らなくて 他の曲を練習するために別れの振り付け映像を撮りました 映像の最後に、私の色んな感情が混ざったため息が聞こえると思いますｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗ でもウィズワンと約束したから この曲との別れの振り付け映像をアップします！！ バイバイ ？ #채연 #チェヨン #IZONE #아이즈원 #アイズワン
Meanwhile, IZ*ONE has actively been promoting its second Japanese single 'Buenos Aires' in Japan since its release last month.
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official_izone' Instagram)
(SBS Star)