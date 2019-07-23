SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Reveals He Recently Underwent Surgery
[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Reveals He Recently Underwent Surgery

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL revealed that he recently underwent surgery.

On July 22, EXO's sub-unit EXO-SC's showcase for its first mini album 'What a life' took place at MUV Concert Hall, Seoul.EXO-SCAt the showcase, CHANYEOL delivered surprising news.

CHANYEOL said, "I developed vocal cord cysts while working on this album. So, I had to get surgery."

As he knew that this would make his fans worry, he quickly added, "But the surgery went really well. I also recovered so fast that my doctor even asked me how I was recovering that fast."

He smiled and continued, "I'm fine now, by the way. I actually feel like I can sing better after the surgery."EXO-SCThen, SEHUN commented, "CHANYEOL honestly does recover fast. It almost lasted me a week until I completely recovered when I had my wisdom tooth removed. CHANYEOL had his removed some time ago, but he told me that he wasn't even in any pain afterwards. I was like, 'Wow. This guy is just...'"

CHANYEOL responded, "Yeah, I went to practice our choreography straight after getting mine removed as well. It also usually doesn't take that long for my bones to heal after being fractured. I guess I'm just gifted."EXO-SCMeanwhile, 'What a life' includes three title tracks 'What a life', 'Just us 2', and 'Closer to you', and three side tracks 'Borderline', 'Roller Coaster', and 'Daydreamin'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
