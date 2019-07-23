[SBS Star] X1 Members Pick Their Leader & Share Their First Group Photo

The soon-to-debut 'Produce X 101' project group X1 has now officially picked its leader.On July 22, the eleven members of X1 sat down for the group's very first live broadcast to interact with their fans.The members first took turns to introduce themselves to fans and thanked them for their love and support.Then they voted on who should be X1's leader through a secret vote, and Han Seung Woo, the eldest of the group, was chosen by everyone but himself.Han Seung Woo said, "Thank you for giving me your precious vote. I will be a leader who walks ahead every step, and I will try to lead you well. Please follow me well."Son Dong Pyo jokingly explained that Han Seung Woo technically became the father of 10 sons.To this, Han Seung Woo said, "I have a headache already, but I'm really happy."After the live broadcast, X1 shared its first official group photos on the group's Twitter.Along with the photos, X1 wrote, "Did you watch X1's refreshing V LIVE? We hope today became the first happy memory between X1 and fans."Meanwhile, X1 is set to make its official debut through the debut Show-Con (showcase/concert) which is scheduled to take place on August 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.(Credit= 'x1official101' Twitter, 'X1' V LIVE)(SBS Star)