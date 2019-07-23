SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Tops 'Which Star Do You Want to Spend Your Vacation With?' Poll
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Tops 'Which Star Do You Want to Spend Your Vacation With?' Poll

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.23 16:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Tops Which Star Do You Want to Spend Your Vacation With? Poll
According to a recent poll, it seems like everyone wants to spend their summer with JIN of K-pop boy group BTS.

On July 22, an online platform 'Idol Chart' revealed the result of a poll that they conducted from July 15 to July 21.
PollJINAccording to the website, the total number of people who cast their vote was 18,575; and 60 percent of them voted for JIN thinking that it must be awesome to spend their summer vacation with him.
Park Ji HoonJIN was followed by K-pop artist Park Ji Hoon, who received 3,821 votes accounting for 20 percent of the total votes.
DAE HWI & Lai Kuanlin & YEONJUNDAE HWI (AB6IX), Lai Kuanlin, and YEONJUN (TXT) also made the list, but even with all of them combined, they could not win more votes than JIN did.
JINIt appears that ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) was not the only one who were captivated by JIN's numerous charms since other K-pop fans also found his beautiful smile, broad shoulders, and lovely personality quite attractive.

After hearing this news, ARMYs commented, "It would be really nice if we could sit by the pool and have a sip of margarita together.", "I wonder how he spends his summer vacation.", "Hear, hear!", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Idol Chart, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, SBS funE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992